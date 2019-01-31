Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRZO. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,337.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,440. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 114.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

