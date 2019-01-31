Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 95.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

