SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,648,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 499,598 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Several analysts have commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.72.

The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 8,592.97% and a negative return on equity of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 66,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

