Scout24 (G24) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.50 ($51.75).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €40.60 ($47.21) on Monday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 1-year high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

