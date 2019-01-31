Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,443. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha-shares-bought-by-northwest-capital-management-inc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.