Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,337,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,433. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

