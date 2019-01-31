Schneider National (SNDR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.69.
A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schneider National from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Schneider National has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $30.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.
In other Schneider National news, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares in the company, valued at $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.