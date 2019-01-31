Saputo (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.44 billion.

TSE SAP opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$35.56 and a twelve month high of C$45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Diane Nyisztor acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,109.00. Insiders purchased 1,160 shares of company stock valued at $45,217 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

