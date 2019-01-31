SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,434,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,582,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,648,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after buying an additional 270,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 394.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after buying an additional 248,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,953,000 after buying an additional 200,698 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SAP by 63.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,524,000 after buying an additional 178,142 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

