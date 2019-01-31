Sanmina (SANM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,595 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $379,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 107.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment.

