Sandler O’Neill Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Hold

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $923.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.66%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director H Douglas Randall III sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

