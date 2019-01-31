San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 2,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,122. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

