San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 5,000 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 1,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,720. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of September 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 11 properties and 5.4 million square feet.

