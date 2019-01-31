San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,810. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $196.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

