Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

