salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells $2,226,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $2,226,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00.

On Thursday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $1,485,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $747,350.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $760,750.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $729,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $2,216,700.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $736,150.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $709,550.00.

On Friday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $685,300.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $674,800.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,612,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 337.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $5,631,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 559,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/salesforce-com-inc-crm-chairman-sells-2226900-00-in-stock.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.