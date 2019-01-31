Ryanair (RYAAY) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Ryanair stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. 8,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,983. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 35.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

