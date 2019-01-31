RTL Group (RTL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by HSBC in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTL. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.79 ($70.68).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

