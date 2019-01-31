Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $20.64 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 281,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,778,000 after acquiring an additional 825,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,357,000 after acquiring an additional 345,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,399,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 319,075 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

