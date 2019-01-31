Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,011 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 129,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.65.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $75,115.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,787 shares of company stock valued at $404,538. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-boosts-position-in-halliburton-hal.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.