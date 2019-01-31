Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.75-10.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.67.

NYSE RCL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,182. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

