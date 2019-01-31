Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Applied Materials (AMAT) to “Outperform”

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. Applied Materials has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

