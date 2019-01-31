Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Top pick Rating for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,470.55 ($45.35).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,122 ($40.79) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 8,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total transaction of £232,762.14 ($304,144.96). Also, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

