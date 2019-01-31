Rollins (ROL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.33 to $37.33 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

ROL opened at $37.04 on Monday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $3,353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

