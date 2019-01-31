Roger C. Hochschild Purchases 30,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 953,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 466,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,527,000 after buying an additional 393,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,705,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 338,811 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,601.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 356,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/roger-c-hochschild-purchases-30000-shares-of-discover-financial-services-dfs-stock.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.