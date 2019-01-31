Rexnord (RXN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Rexnord's shares have underperformed the industry. The company is currently struggling with rising costs and expenses. In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the company's cost of sales increased 14.8% over the year-ago comparable period while selling, general and administrative expenses grew 15.4%. Also, the company looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. It's lower cash ratio indicates its inability to pay off its short-term liabilities while a falling ratio seems to be worsening the situation. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock remained stable for fiscal 2019 and decreased for fiscal 2020.”

Get Rexnord alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of RXN opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,420,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 45,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.