Rexnord Corp (RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $545.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $538.70 million. Rexnord posted sales of $575.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 2,048,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

