Reviewing Aerohive Networks (HIVE) & 1mage Software (ISOL)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerohive Networks and 1mage Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.39 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.32 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerohive Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -10.39% -74.73% -11.57% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of -2.22, indicating that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aerohive Networks and 1mage Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerohive Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Aerohive Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than 1mage Software.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager NG, a network management application that features an updated user, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, healthcare, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

