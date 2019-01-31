REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS REVB opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.31. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

