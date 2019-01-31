Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Given $31.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. 16,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,044. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Michael G. Nefkens acquired 10,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 4,809 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $101,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $515,961 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

