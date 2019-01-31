Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 31st (ADTN, AERI, AMSF, AY, BDGE, BHBK, BLDR, CARG, CASH, CBSH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 31st:
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.
