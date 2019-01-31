Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 31st (ADTN, AERI, AMSF, AY, BDGE, BHBK, BLDR, CARG, CASH, CBSH)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 31st:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get ADTRAN Inc alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.