Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $146,547.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

