Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldcorp Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Goldcorp from C$14.00 to C$14.35 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$13.84 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

TSE G opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Goldcorp has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 162.47.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

