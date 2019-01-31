Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 31st (ADTN, CMI, CMPR, CP, CVE, DATA, EBMT, EGOV, EKTAY, EMN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 31st:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADTRAN reported wider-than-expected loss in fourth-quarter 2018 despite top line growth owing to the adverse impact of the equity market volatility in the investment portfolio. Stiff competition from other established players in the market erode its profitability. Consumer acceptance of alternative communications technologies like coaxial cable through cable/MSOs and cellular-based wireless services further strain its margin. High technological obsolescence increases the company’s operating costs with continuous investments in R&D efforts, limiting its growth potential to some extent. Lower GAAP gross margin remains additional concern for the company. However, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. ADTRAN is accelerating the industry’s transition to open, programmable, scalable networks by leveraging its Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture.”

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cummins is struggling with dampened medium and heavy-duty trucks sale in China. The slump in sales is due to country’s anti-pollution plan and a volatile economy. In fact, the near-term prospect of the market also looks dim. Further, the company is battling with high costs driven by headcount growth and R&D expenses to develop new products. A continuous rise in costs will hurt Cummins profit margin. However, increased engines and components demand for heavy and medium-duty trucks in North America is expected to drive its revenues in 2018. Also, over the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the sector it belongs to. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and 2018 earnings on Feb 6.”

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Canadian Pacific have gained nearly 12% in a year's time driven by the upbeat freight scenario. As in the previous quarters, freight revenues, which account for bulk of the company's top line, increased in the fourth quarter of 2018. Improvement in operating ratio is also a positive. Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to display double-digit growth in 2019. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders thorugh dividends and share buybacks are impressive. On the flip side, high operating expenses have been hurting the company for quite some time and the fourth quarter of 2018 was no exception. Operating expenses increased 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Dismal performance pertaining to the company's US grain portfolio is concerning as well. The company's high debt levels also add to the woes.”

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

