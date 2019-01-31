Republic Protocol (REN) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98. Republic Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.83 or 0.11154715 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

