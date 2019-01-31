Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) CAO Christopher A. Korst Sells 9,600 Shares

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $166,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,480. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $943.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $198,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/rent-a-center-inc-rcii-cao-christopher-a-korst-sells-9600-shares.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.