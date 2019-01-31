Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBNC shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

RBNC stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 60.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

