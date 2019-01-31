Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, January 28th. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RGA stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.14.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $935,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,164.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 400 shares of company stock worth $53,620 and have sold 11,154 shares worth $1,656,950. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/reinsurance-group-of-america-rga-board-of-directors-initiates-share-repurchase-program.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.