Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 1,382.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index alerts:

EFV opened at $48.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (EFV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-sells-340-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-value-index-efv.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.