Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Eaton by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-sells-250-shares-of-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.