Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

