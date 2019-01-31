Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,241,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,540,000 after purchasing an additional 439,208 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,685,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,735,000 after acquiring an additional 905,538 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 870,953 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shopify stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $176.60.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

