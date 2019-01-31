Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,075,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,016,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,867,000 after buying an additional 728,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,384,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,522,000 after buying an additional 322,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,573,000 after buying an additional 269,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27,119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 256,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 255,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $663,376.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,645 shares of company stock worth $1,399,980. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $419.91 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $281.89 and a 1-year high of $421.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

