Redfin (RDFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. William Blair lowered Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 10,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,184. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 0.24. Redfin has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,215 shares of company stock worth $932,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $139,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.