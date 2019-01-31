ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and $127,115.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.01975767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00458574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00022001 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018671 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007714 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029522 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Bisq, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

