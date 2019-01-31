Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/25/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/9/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/6/2018 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/6/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

TWNK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 55,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,190,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after purchasing an additional 428,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,190,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after purchasing an additional 428,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 423,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after purchasing an additional 886,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

