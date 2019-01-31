Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/30/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 1/25/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/17/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/11/2019 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 1/9/2019 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/13/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 12/6/2018 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “
- 12/6/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
TWNK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 55,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.47.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.
