Raytheon (RTN) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 270,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 36,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 58,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

RTN opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

