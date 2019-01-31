Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,302 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. AXA increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 209,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

DFS opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $269,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $2,161,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,753,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $2,570,425. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

