Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $2,634,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

