Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.10)-($0.08) EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.85.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $215,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 10,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,236,685 shares of company stock valued at $73,841,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

